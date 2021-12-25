U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

GE opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

