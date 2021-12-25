U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

