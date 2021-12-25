U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $940,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 61.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

PSA opened at $362.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $369.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.50. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

