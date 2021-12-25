U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

