UBS Group Lowers Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APVO opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.