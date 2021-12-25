UniLend (UFT) Price Tops $0.68 on Top Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $21.13 million and approximately $782,234.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

