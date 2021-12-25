Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $102,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $245.64 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.06 and its 200-day moving average is $225.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

