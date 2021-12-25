Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $102,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

UNP opened at $245.64 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.06 and a 200-day moving average of $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

