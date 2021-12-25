United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $212.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.48. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.