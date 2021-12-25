United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of United Security Bancshares worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $203,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.05 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,184.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David L. Eytcheson purchased 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,513 shares of company stock valued at $197,898. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

