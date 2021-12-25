UnlimitedIP Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $2.74 million and $23,498.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.