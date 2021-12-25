uPlexa (UPX) Market Cap Tops $340,685.87

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $340,685.87 and $242.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

