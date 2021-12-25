Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) PT Raised to $23.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of UBA opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $837.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 19,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

