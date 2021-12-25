USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006744 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000780 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.