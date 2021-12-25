Utrust Hits One Day Volume of $4.21 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $150.91 million and $4.21 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

