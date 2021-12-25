UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on UWMC. UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. 1,717,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.