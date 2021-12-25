V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.09% of V.F. worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Truist Securities began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

