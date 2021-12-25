Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,490,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Colfax stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

