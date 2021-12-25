Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,774 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period.

NYSE BUD opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

