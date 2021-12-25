Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

