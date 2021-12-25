Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $320.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

