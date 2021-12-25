Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 7.7% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $31,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $113.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

