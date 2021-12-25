Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

