Velas (VLX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.47 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Velas has a market cap of $577.11 million and $1.47 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003547 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003739 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,240,447,179 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.