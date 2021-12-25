Veles Price Hits $0.0401 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $51,676.81 and approximately $83.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,789.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.42 or 0.08028023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.80 or 0.00320529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.83 or 0.00891580 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00075867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.39 or 0.00422104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00253061 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,843 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

