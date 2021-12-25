Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 37 Per Share

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 33.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ventus VCT stock opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. Ventus VCT has a one year low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.37.

About Ventus VCT

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

