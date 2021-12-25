Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 37 Per Share

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 33.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ventus VCT stock opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. Ventus VCT has a one year low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.37.
About Ventus VCT
