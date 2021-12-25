Venus (XVS) One Day Volume Tops $11.70 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Venus has a total market cap of $192.85 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $16.37 or 0.00032141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.59 or 1.00056384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.96 or 0.01284343 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,783,630 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.