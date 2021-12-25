VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.29.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VEON will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 1,735.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 68.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

