Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on OEZVY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. 421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003. Verbund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $930.42 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

