VeriCoin (VRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $343.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $753,881.31 and approximately $343.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,871.44 or 0.99913032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00032162 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.79 or 0.01282092 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,432,161 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.