Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTV. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter worth $1,242,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Veritiv by 23.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Veritiv by 22.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTV opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.27. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

