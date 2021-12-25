Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,917,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415,594. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.