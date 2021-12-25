Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

