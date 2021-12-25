Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

VET stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.84.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 71,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

