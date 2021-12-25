Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.75 Million Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.39% of Focus Financial Partners worth $90,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $59.50 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 495.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

