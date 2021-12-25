Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 586,098 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.49% of Werner Enterprises worth $104,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $5,414,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

