Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,872 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $91,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.87.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,925,345. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.