Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,370 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Moderna worth $90,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,645,095 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.