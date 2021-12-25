Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 77 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,626.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,631.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,524.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,483.83. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

