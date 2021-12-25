Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €160.64 ($180.49).

WCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($177.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €131.75 ($148.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($196.35). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €152.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €144.05.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

