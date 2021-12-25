Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 99,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $85.06 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

