Wanchain Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $140.79 million and $14.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.00225529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00029446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.61 or 0.00502160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00075581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

