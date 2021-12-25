Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after acquiring an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM opened at $123.21 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.