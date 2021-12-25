Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €31.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.00 ($30.34).

ETR TEG opened at €24.13 ($27.11) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($26.02) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($33.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.87.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

