Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.80

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.80 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 171.79 ($2.27), with a volume of 117369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.80 ($2.24).

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.18) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £734.16 million and a PE ratio of 4.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £60,149.60 ($79,468.36).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

