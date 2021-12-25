Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Washington Federal has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Washington Federal's efforts to diversify revenues along with consistent growth in loan balances are expected to keep supporting financials. Given its earnings strength and solid liquidity position, the company is expected to continue with efficient capital deployment activities. Through this, the bank is expected to be able to keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the near-zero interest rate environment might keep hurting margins. Increasing expenses (owing to the company’s investments in technology upgrades) makes us apprehensive about its growth prospects and might hamper profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Federal (WAFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.