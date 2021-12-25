Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.31. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 228,500 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

