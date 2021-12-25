WazirX (WRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.61 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $393.82 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00055795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.63 or 0.08001095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,912.82 or 1.00023281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00072025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

