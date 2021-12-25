Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 792 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $165.67 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.68. The company has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

