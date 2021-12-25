Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $283,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $197.93 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.